Briefs: Word Weavers perform; genealogy workshop set

Kirk Waller, an award-winning storyteller, will bring his art to the Brentwood Library in honor of Black History month on Feb. 19. Wayne Harris performs for Word Weavers The Delta Wordweavers will present storyteller Wayne Harris performing "The Letter; MLK at the Crossroads" at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Antioch Public Library, 501 W. 18th St. Harris has won accolades for his solo performances at The SF Marsh. He just returned from the West Bank where he performed a the State Department's request.

