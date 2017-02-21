Book club shares memories of Plain City library
The Plain City Book Club met at the Plain City Historical Society on Feb. 8 with president Rosemary Anderson as hostess. Because co-hostess Karen Kile Vance was ill, Bernie Vance made an appealing cherry cheesecake to go along with Anderson's decorations of gorgeous antique valentines on each table.
