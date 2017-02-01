Award-winning Measha Brueggergosman performing at Glasgow Square
NEW GLASGOW Measha Brueggergosman hopes her latest album and concert tour will make people believe the glass is half full instead of half empty. "We need something that brings us a little bit of hope as we choose positivity over pessimism," said the soprano, who will bring Songs of Freedom to the stage of Glasgow Square later this month as part of New Glasgow's observance of African Heritage Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan 11
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC