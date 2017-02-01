Award-winning Measha Brueggergosman p...

Award-winning Measha Brueggergosman performing at Glasgow Square

NEW GLASGOW Measha Brueggergosman hopes her latest album and concert tour will make people believe the glass is half full instead of half empty. "We need something that brings us a little bit of hope as we choose positivity over pessimism," said the soprano, who will bring Songs of Freedom to the stage of Glasgow Square later this month as part of New Glasgow's observance of African Heritage Month.

