Author to share Strieby history Updat...

Author to share Strieby history Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The unique history and impact of an African-American community in southwestern Randolph County is the focus of historian Margo Lee Williams' new book, "From Hill Town to Strieby: Education and the American Missionary Association in the 'Back Country' of Randolph County, North Carolina." Williams will talk about the history and people of Strieby and sign copies of her award-winning book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan 11 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC