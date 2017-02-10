App for finding newspapers in your family history wins in RootsTech's Innovator Showdown

As Jason Hewlett, a well-known speaker and impressionist, entertained the audience with his facial antics, five competitors waited nervously backstage while the judges deliberated the winners of the Innovator Showdown at RootsTech 2017. The Innovator Showdown at RootsTech is an opportunity for five start-up companies to showcase their ideas for developments in technology in a genealogy-related field.

