Annual Genealogy Seminar Will Help Uncover Family Names and Lineage
A seminar in Pinckney can help fill in the gaps for people researching their family tree. The third annual genealogy seminar will be held at the Pinckney Community Public Library on Saturday, April 8th from 9am to 4pm.
