Andover Geneaology Society - November...

Andover Geneaology Society - November 2016 Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

FOLLOWING the Andover Genealogy Society's report on Railway Ancestors published in the Andover Advertiser in September, the society was pleased and fortunate to welcome Peter Olliver and his family to their November meeting. Peter contacted them through the newspaper regarding the career of his great-grandfather John Beaven Smith saying that he had his passport issued and signed by Lord Derby, countersigned by the Brazilian embassy and also showing the stamp of the consul in Rio de Janeiro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan 11 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC