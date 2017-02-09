Andover Geneaology Society - November 2016 Meeting
FOLLOWING the Andover Genealogy Society's report on Railway Ancestors published in the Andover Advertiser in September, the society was pleased and fortunate to welcome Peter Olliver and his family to their November meeting. Peter contacted them through the newspaper regarding the career of his great-grandfather John Beaven Smith saying that he had his passport issued and signed by Lord Derby, countersigned by the Brazilian embassy and also showing the stamp of the consul in Rio de Janeiro.
