A presentation in genealogy -

A presentation in genealogy -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newberry Observer

The Dutch Fork Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society works to raise the standards of genealogical research throughout the Dutch Fork area, of which Newberry County is a part. Sue Eleazer, president of the Dutch Fork Chapter of the SCGS, along with some of her colleagues presented information about their organization, along with some historic information, to the Newberry County Governmental Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan 11 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan 3 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC