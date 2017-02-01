A presentation in genealogy -
The Dutch Fork Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society works to raise the standards of genealogical research throughout the Dutch Fork area, of which Newberry County is a part. Sue Eleazer, president of the Dutch Fork Chapter of the SCGS, along with some of her colleagues presented information about their organization, along with some historic information, to the Newberry County Governmental Association.
