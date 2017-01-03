Your Personal Info May Be On This Ske...

Your Personal Info May Be On This Sketchy Site - Here's What To Do

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

If you do one thing today, share this security tip with family and friends. This morning, writer Anna Brittain took to Twitter with a warning that has since gone viral: 2) *your spouse *your children *your extended family members *your last several addresses & the dates you lived there It didn't take long for other users to confirm that Brittain's warning was well founded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article 2 hr lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan 3 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,264

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC