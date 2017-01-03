Two Genealogy Grants Presented

Two Genealogy Grants Presented

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Courier

The Jefferson County Genealogical Society awarded grants Monday to two local historical groups for 2017. Society President Allen Manning, center, presented checks to John Nyberg, left, director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, and Jan Vetrhus of the Eleutherian College board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan 3 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC