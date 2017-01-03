Two Genealogy Grants Presented
The Jefferson County Genealogical Society awarded grants Monday to two local historical groups for 2017. Society President Allen Manning, center, presented checks to John Nyberg, left, director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, and Jan Vetrhus of the Eleutherian College board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC