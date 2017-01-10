The lives of the faithful come into v...

The lives of the faithful come into view with release of trove from Catholic Church

Read more: Boston.com

For genealogy and history buffs, a new collaboration between the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston is bringing more than a century's worth of church records within reach of the nearest Internet connection. D. Brenton Simons, the society's chief executive, said the project will assemble the largest collection of American Catholic genealogical records online.

