Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The latest edition of the Quarterly, published by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association , contains articles about the sinking of a steamship called the North America. Susanne Longshore, director of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association , writes of about 200 sick and convalescing soldiers from New York's 11th Calvary regiment, Union Army, were receiving treatment in hospitals in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

