Stories Worth Telling: Unlocking the Past

Since at least 2010 - when The New Yorker thought to ask the question, "Why Are Americans Mad About Genealogy?" - digging up your ancestral roots has been considered among the fastest growing hobbies in the U.S. Part of the reason we care so much about tracing our lineage, according to The New Yorker , could be that so many of us come from immigrant families who intentionally scrubbed their past lives in favor of a new, American one. Whatever the case, millions of Americans are eager to learn from whence they came.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.