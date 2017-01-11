Stories Worth Telling: Unlocking the ...

Stories Worth Telling: Unlocking the Past

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Since at least 2010 - when The New Yorker thought to ask the question, "Why Are Americans Mad About Genealogy?" - digging up your ancestral roots has been considered among the fastest growing hobbies in the U.S. Part of the reason we care so much about tracing our lineage, according to The New Yorker , could be that so many of us come from immigrant families who intentionally scrubbed their past lives in favor of a new, American one. Whatever the case, millions of Americans are eager to learn from whence they came.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article 20 hr lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan 3 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC