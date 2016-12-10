Sid Salter: Some personal reflection on the immigration question
The Sunday before Christmas, Leilani and I were privileged to have all our children and grandchildren home for a visit and a good meal. The grandchildren were, as usual, virtually unable to eat anything because of the anticipation of opening what was under the Christmas tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
|Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ...
|Sep '16
|josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC