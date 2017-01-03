Sampling History: Check out a doll --- read, play, learn history

A special event for girls ages eight and up will bring together the world of dolls, play, reading and history on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at the Pascagoula Public Library. In celebration of the state's Bicentennial, the library will hold the American Girl Doll Preview Tea Party to debut a new program in which youngsters can check out a historical-themed doll along with a book and local bio of what each doll's era represents.

