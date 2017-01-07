Picture imperfect: Photo not of Toled...

Picture imperfect: Photo not of Toledo's 1st mayor

Former Toledo mayor Mike Bell, left, current Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, and former mayors Donna Owens and Carty Finkbeiner pose in front of the 'Portraits of Toledo Mayors.' For decades, The Blade and others have used a photograph of a man, John Berdan, and called him the first mayor of Toledo.

