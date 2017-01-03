New research shows family of notorious pirate Blackbeard came from Stonehouse

The father of Edward Thache, better known as Blackbeard, was born in Stonehouse and had family in the area, claims Baylus Brooks, an American maritime historian and genealogist in his new book Quest for Blackbeard. Parish records appear to show that Edward Thache senior was born in Stonehouse on June 14, 1659, and was baptized two weeks later at St Cyr's Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.