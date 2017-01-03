New DIY Network shows premiere, decluttering and genealogy: Home and Garden News
"Restored," starring preservationist Brett Waterman, focuses on his work renovating old homes and learning their stories. His series premieres this week on DIY Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC