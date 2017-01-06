Lord Fulivai takes-up interest in heraldry

A new academy in the United Kingdom that takes an interest in heraldry and the study of noble genealogies, has made Tonga's Lord Fulivai, an Honorary Vice-President and Fellow on January 5. President Andrew Stourton said most members are scholars and others with an interest in heraldry and genealogy from all nations of Europe, and from countries throughout the world. is a private non-governmental autonomous research organization founded in 2015 by experts in the fields of chivalry, nobiliary, and heraldic law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.