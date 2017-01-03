Library to hold free genealogy workshop

PAULDING The Paulding County Carnegie Library will hold a genealogy workshop from 6-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the main library in Paulding. This free workshop will cover basic information to help get your started on tracing your family's roots.

