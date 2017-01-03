Library to hold free genealogy workshop
PAULDING The Paulding County Carnegie Library will hold a genealogy workshop from 6-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the main library in Paulding. This free workshop will cover basic information to help get your started on tracing your family's roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|8 hr
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC