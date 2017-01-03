Just out your history at the Macon County Historical Society
In history classes students learn about the many eras of American history, such as the 50s, the Civil War, and the Revolution. Many of them may never know that members of their family were present at major historical events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC