How to keep yourself safe in a world of creepy websites filled with personal data
In an era dominated by tales of embarrassing and politically devastating email hacks, the need to protect yourself online is all the more real. From phone numbers and addresses to the names of your parents and relatives, your personal information is sitting on a number of websites, for anyone to peruse and misuse.
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|14 hr
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan 6
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan 3
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
