Group unites descendants of Union soldiers
Sgt. James Marion Sullenger served with the 6th Missouri Cavalry and is the ancestor Mark Schreiber will use to become a member in the new Sons of Union Veterans Camp Lillie, which should be officially in place by February. Potential members are encouraged to submit their applications now.
