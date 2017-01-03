Genealogy with Howard Black at the Lincoln Memorial Library
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Every Wednesday local resident and Genealogy expert is at the Lincoln Memorial Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are just starting to create your family tree or just need help moving to the next level Howard is the person to see.
