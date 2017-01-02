Genealogists find Cumberbatch related to Arthur Conan Doyle

Genealogy detectives have discovered that Benedict Cumberbatch, the British actor who portrays Sherlock Holmes in the PBS television series, is distantly related to the author who created the iconic character more than a century ago. Cumberbatch, 40, and the Scottish author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who died in 1930, were 16th cousins, twice removed, according to the web site Ancestry.com.

