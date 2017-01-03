Genealogist shares tips on researching maiden names
The Davis Genealogy Club invites the public to attend the free presentation,"Grandma, Who Are You? Finding the Maiden Names in Your Family Tree," with professional genealogist Janice Sellers. The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Davis Senior Center, 646 A St. Female relatives can be difficult to trace, but they can be found.
