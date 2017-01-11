Donald Trump to star in Songs of Praise show on his Scottish roots

Donald Trump 's roots on his mother's Scottish island are to be featured in BBC religious show, Songs of Praise, just days before he becomes American President. Donald Trump at the house in Tong, on the Isle of Lewis, where his mother was brought up before she emigrated to the United States The billionaire visited his mother's house and his cousins in 2008 after flying in on his private Tristar with 'Trump' emblazened on its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.