Descendants of Atafu gather in NZ to ...

Descendants of Atafu gather in NZ to write their gafa

It's been more than 50 years since the first men and women from Tokelau's northernmost atoll, Atafu, began a steady migration, firstly to New Zealand and then onwards to other foreign shores. The initial trickle from the three-atoll group was formally increased by the Tokelau Islands Resettlement Scheme instigated by the New Zealand government between 1966 and 1976.

