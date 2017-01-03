Descendants of Atafu gather in NZ to write their gafa
It's been more than 50 years since the first men and women from Tokelau's northernmost atoll, Atafu, began a steady migration, firstly to New Zealand and then onwards to other foreign shores. The initial trickle from the three-atoll group was formally increased by the Tokelau Islands Resettlement Scheme instigated by the New Zealand government between 1966 and 1976.
