Denver Public Library puts out call for donations to archive of Women's March on Denver

Cat Delaney, 65 and of Denver, awaits the Women's March on Denver as she hold her sign, "We marched back then! 1967 We march again! 2017." The Denver Public Library's Western History and Genealogy Department has put out a call for donations to help document the day more than 100,000 people turned out for the Women's March on Denver .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.