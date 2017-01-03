CLUB - National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Linda Sigmon Byrd, volunteer field genealogist from National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, will present a program to give information about NSDAR and how to determine if there is a Revolutionary War patriot in your family. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Oglesby Public Library; 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Seneca Library; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Sheridan Library; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Marseilles Library.

