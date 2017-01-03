Chinese American Genealogy- Secrets h...

Chinese American Genealogy- Secrets hidden for 103 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Please join me in the presentation of my ongoing research of my ethnicity and the heart wrenching story of my grandfather, Theodore A. Johns Sr.'s life of being an American born Chinese during a time of cultural tension in the early 1900's in New England. This story is about finding ones ethnic identity, connecting with lost & new relatives and unearthing the secrets of one man whom tried to bury it all but saved just enough clues for his grand-daughter to piece things together to form this amazing story of never giving up on one's self.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan 6 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan 3 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,782

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC