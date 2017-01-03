Chinese American Genealogy- Secrets hidden for 103 years
Please join me in the presentation of my ongoing research of my ethnicity and the heart wrenching story of my grandfather, Theodore A. Johns Sr.'s life of being an American born Chinese during a time of cultural tension in the early 1900's in New England. This story is about finding ones ethnic identity, connecting with lost & new relatives and unearthing the secrets of one man whom tried to bury it all but saved just enough clues for his grand-daughter to piece things together to form this amazing story of never giving up on one's self.
