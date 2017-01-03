Boston Public Library Announces Janua...

Boston Public Library Announces January - " May 2017 Local & Family History Series

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: City of Boston

Christopher Child , Senior Genealogist of the New England Historic Genealogical Society's Newbury Street Press, explores how to take into account New England's population shifts, movement, and migration when researching your ancestors. Stephen Puleo, author of American Treasures: The Secret Efforts to Save the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address Stephen Puleo 's American Treasures charts the creation and journeys of priceless American documents and shows how their ideas embody fundamental values of liberty and equality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Boston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Tue BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07) Sep '16 William Bates 76
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC