Book review: The newest edition of 'The History of Joseph Smith...

"THE HISTORY OF JOSEPH SMITH BY HIS MOTHER," by Lucy Mack Smith, annotations by Susan Easton Black, images by Liz Lemon Swindle, Cedar Fort , $35.99, 320 pages " The History of Joseph Smith by His Mother " has been in print for years. But what this newest edition by Susan Easton Black has that others don't is fascinating commentaries and footnotes at each chapter's conclusion.
