Astronomers make their case for TMT
Native Hawaiian astronomer Paul Coleman says the Thirty Meter Telescope would not just help unlock the mysteries of the universe, but also provide him a link to his ancestors. Coleman, along with fellow astronomer Heather Kaluna, were the last of TIO International Observatory's witnesses called in its ongoing contested case hearing this past week.
