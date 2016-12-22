Who's on Who Do You Think You Are 2016?
Acclaimed genealogy documentary Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC1 on Thursday 24th November by exploring the ancestry of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who has a right royal background that no-one was expecting. But which other celebrities will be climbing back through their family trees this year, and what will they find? Have a look below to find out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
|Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ...
|Sep '16
|josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC