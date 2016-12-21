Who are Scotland's clan chiefs?
Scotland's clans may have lost their power and influence but much work is still done to promote the lineage, culture and shared history of some of the country's oldest families. Here we look at eight clans and their chiefs - who include a banker, an estate agent, a gardener and a restauranteur - who continue to promote the bonds forged hundreds of years ago through battle, birth and blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
|Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ...
|Sep '16
|josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC