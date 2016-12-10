Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 30, 2016

Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 30, 2016

Friday Dec 30

Fuzzy Friends Rescue will present its 16th annual New Year's Eve Barkin' Ball benefit from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. With a theme of "Fire and Ice," the event will include live music from the Sauce the Band, a dinner buffet, and silent and audible auctions. The Bosque Basin Water Supply Corporation has rescinded a boil-water notice it issued Dec. 19 for its water customers.

Chicago, IL

