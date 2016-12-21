Twila Van Leer: New year, new resolve

I remember years ago when my daughter Melinda, then 5 or 6 years old, made her terrible pronouncement: "I'm going to make a revolution!" It wasn't really surprising, because she'd been doing that since she was about 2 days old. What she meant, of course, was that she was going to make a resolution, in keeping with family conversation in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

