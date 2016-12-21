Thousands buried in mass, unmarked Live Oak grave honored with memorial
Bill Simpkins, right, spearheaded a small group of Live Oak neighbors who worked to recognize and build monuments to the 2,436 remains - mostly Native Americans - buried in a mass grave at Holy Cross Cemetery. At left are Amah Mutsun Tribe members Valentin Lopez, Marissa Gaona and Julisa Lopez.
