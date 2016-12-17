Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, December 17, 2016
Saturday night, "20/20" investigations help lost loved ones reunite in a special two-hour edition. In the first hour "20/20" reports on family mysteries sent in to ABC by viewers searching for their long lost family members.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
|Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof...
|Sep '16
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|William Bates
|76
|Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ...
|Sep '16
|josh
|2
