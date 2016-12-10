Program to connect DNA, genealogy Jan. 11

John Williams will present a free program titled "Your Ancestors, Your DNA," on Wednesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. at the Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St. Williams will explain what DNA is and how it can be used to research a person's ancestors, discover previously unknown living relatives, and reveal the migration patterns followed by early humans as they populated the earth. Using his own genome as an example, he will show the kinds of information available from comprehensive yet inexpensive DNA tests offered by companies such as 23andMe.

