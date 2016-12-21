Pope, on 80th birthday, reflects on g...

Pope, on 80th birthday, reflects on grace of memory

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Catholic World News

"We need to ask for this grace: not to forget," the Pope preached, as he reflected the genealogy of Christ in St. Matthew's Gospel. "It proper of love not to forget; it is proper of love to keep always in view the great good we have received; it is proper of love to look to history: to where we are from, our parents, our ancestors, the journey of faith."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07) Sep '16 William Bates 76
News Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ... Sep '16 josh 2
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC