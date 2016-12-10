Outlook is just Dandy: A 20m dividend shows comic genius

Newspaper and comics publisher DC Thomson paid out a near A 20 million dividend to its family owners last year despite a dip in profits. The Dundee-based publisher of titles including The Beano, The Sunday Post, the Dundee Courier, and My Weekly, as well as Stylist and Shortlist, boosted its dividend from A 19.2 million to A 19.8 million for the 12 months to March 31, 2016, and reported turnover of A 275 million, up from A 245 million.

