MyHeritage brings families together f...

MyHeritage brings families together for the holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Through these digital tools and features users are able to find out more about their family history, ethnic origins and discover family they ne With the onset of the holiday season all over the world, the Israeli online genealogy website MyHeritage embarked on a special campaign to help locate long-lost family members of their site's users and bring them together for the first time during the holidays. Whether you celebrate Hanukka, Christmas or anything else, the holidays are regarded as a time to be with one's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
Ignorance, False Promises & Pseudoscience: prof... Sep '16 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Tahiti: Looking for lost family? (Jun '07) Sep '16 William Bates 76
News Georgetown University Unveils Plans to Address ... Sep '16 josh 2
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC