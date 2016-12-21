Monica Crowley forwarded smear that Obama has lied about his ethnicity

On The Laura Ingraham Show , guest host Monica Crowley stated that "according to this genealogy -- and again, because I haven't done the research, I can't verify this -- but according to this guy Kenneth Lamb, Barack Obama is not black African, he is Arab African." Crowley continued: "And yet, this guy is campaigning as black and painting anybody who dares to criticize him as a racist.

