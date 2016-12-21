Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd uncovers mysterious West Wales family tale
HOLLYWOOD actor Ioan Gruffudd left his LA home and returned to Wales to learn about the mysterious stories and real-life dramas that lie deep in his Welsh roots - which includes a fascinating tale right here in South West Wales. A mystery man and Ioan's seven-times great-grandfather seems to have no birth record or death certificate, and "appears to have fallen from the sky".
