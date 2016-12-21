Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd uncover...

Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd uncovers mysterious West Wales family tale

HOLLYWOOD actor Ioan Gruffudd left his LA home and returned to Wales to learn about the mysterious stories and real-life dramas that lie deep in his Welsh roots - which includes a fascinating tale right here in South West Wales. A mystery man and Ioan's seven-times great-grandfather seems to have no birth record or death certificate, and "appears to have fallen from the sky".

Chicago, IL

