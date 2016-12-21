History of Santa Claus to be presente...

History of Santa Claus to be presented by Edmond Genealogical Society

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NewsOK.com

Jan Beattie, a genealogical and historical researcher for more than 40 years, will present the "History of Santa Around the World" at the Edmond Genealogical Society meeting on Monday. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Edmond Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1315 E 33rd St. The meeting begins with a social time at 6:15 p.m., and the program starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. Beattie earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

