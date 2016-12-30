Happy to serve

Thursday Dec 29

By Rita Howell A passion for genealogical research-and for the work of the Daughters of the American Revolution-has brought Billie Foutch Breedlove of Batesville to a seat on the board of directors of the national organization. Breedlove was elected Vice President General Class of 2019 of the National Daughters of the American Revolution at the 125th DAR Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. last summer.

Chicago, IL

