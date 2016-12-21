gprime 0.0.5

gprime 0.0.5

It uses the Gramps API for data, reports, import/export, etc. * Designed for collaboration and large databases * Multi-user, password protected * Support IIIF Image Server API - http://iiif.io/api/image/2.1/ Additional Information ---------------------- * Blog - https://genealogycollective.wordpress.com/ * Mailing list - https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/genealogycollective Requirements ------------ * Python3 Python package dependencies: * tornado * PIL * simplejson * passlib * meta Installation ------------- On Windows and Mac, perhaps the easiest method of using gPrime is to start with an [Anaconda Python3 environment] Install from github: ``` git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/GenealogyCollective/gprime cd gprime ``` Once you have the source files, you can: ``` python3 setup.py build python3 setup.py install ``` or simply: ``` pip install .

Chicago, IL

