George Donald Riley Jr., Navy veteran and author, dies
George Donald Riley Jr., a Navy veteran and author of local history books, died of lung disease Dec. 18 at the Fairhaven retirement community in Sykesville. He was 92. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Baltimore, Mr. Riley was the son of George Donald Riley, a Baltimore Sun writer and radio sportscaster, and Virginia Maddox Riley, a homemaker.
